Housing

Affordable Housing Trust Virtual Meeting

cambridgema.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Affordable Housing Trust will hold its monthly meeting remotely via Zoom. To participate in this meeting hosted on the Zoom video meeting platform, please register using this link in advance of the meeting:. The meeting agenda and meeting materials will be posted on the Affordable Housing Trust webpage, here.

www.cambridgema.gov
Sperryville, VARappahannock News

Letter: Affordable Housing Solved

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Profuse thanks to Henry Gorfein for making Ron Maxwell’s case. In his letter to the editor (“The future most of us want,” June 10) Mr. Gorfein brings our attention to lower-priced homes currently on the market. Mr. Akre can easily purchase these properties and have them ready to rent at affordable rates to the same families he says he wants to help by building his housing development. The costs are less than new construction, he can help the designated families immediately instead of years from now, and there’s no negative impact to the community.
Politicsmcminnvilleoregon.gov

McMinnville Affordable Housing Committee

In accordance with the most recent recommendations for social distancing and legal guidance in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, we will not be meeting in person. Instead, we will be video-conferencing online via ZOOM Meeting. Below is a link to access the meeting – just follow the link and follow the instructions to join the meeting:
Tempe, AZIdaho8.com

New “tiny houses” will offer affordable housing

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Thirteen tiny houses, also called “micro estates,” are being built in the heart of Tempe. The buildings are going up on an infill plot of land that’s less than an acre, near Rural Road and University Drive. The houses are free-standing units that measure 600 square feet. And here’s a plus: they’re affordable.
Real Estatestcroixsource.com

VIPA OKs Negotiations For Affordable Housing in Lindbergh Bay

The V.I. Port Authority Board voted unanimously to have Executive Director Carlton Dowe proceed into contract negotiations with The Benoit Group, LLC in Wednesday’s monthly board meeting. The negotiations are for the leasing of parcel 68A Estate Lindbergh Bay, commonly known as “Thatch Farm,” on St. Thomas to develop and manage an affordable housing community.
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Affordable Housing Trust Files Plans For Marceline Property

HARWICH — The affordable housing trust was scheduled Tuesday night to go before the planning board for endorsement of a plan combining three lots into a 4.1-acre parcel along Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) across from the park and ride lot near the Route 6 interchange. While the Estate of...
Real EstateBBC

Affordable housing block to be built in Bedminster

A new housing development is set to replace a former health centre and betting shop in the south of Bristol. The city council unanimously approved the plans for 36 flats in Bedminster. It will replace The St John's Lane Health Centre which has been empty since 2018 and a betting...
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

New partnership merges affordable housing, free healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Melissa Birch and her two children have called Jefferson Green Apartments, an affordable living complex, home for the past year. “This has been a dream for me,” Birch said. Before that, a divorce left them homeless. “Basically, I had to start my life all over again,” Birch...
Chicago, ILcct.org

Strengthening the Affordable Housing Ordinance to Address Chicago’s Affordable Housing Crisis

On April 21, the Chicago City Council voted to revise the Affordable Requirements Ordinance to encourage the production of more affordable family-sized housing units, expand sites for affordable housing, and strengthen efforts to prevent displacement of lower-income residents, among others. As someone who has been involved in inclusionary housing efforts for more than 15 years, I applaud this step in the right direction in addressing Chicago’s ongoing issues with affordable housing, segregation, and population loss.
Real Estategulfcounty.news

Realtors back controls on affordable housing funds

After years of battles about lawmakers using affordable-housing money for other purposes, the organization Florida Realtors is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would dedicate tax dollars for housing programs. The Florida Department of State on Friday gave an initial approval to the proposal by a political committee known as...
Real Estatewiartonecho.com

Encouraging affordable housing in Saugeen Shores

It was a big night for housing in Saugeen Shores as the Town’s planning committee approved removing barriers that impede construction of affordable housing – housing that costs less that 30 percent of a households’ income. The planning committee, meeting virtually via Zoom June 21, approved town-wide zoning bylaw changes,...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka City Council advances affordable housing plan

The Eureka City Council this week adopted a council resolution authorizing the release of three parking lots owned by the city to be developed into new affordable housing projects. Councilmembers Kati Moulton, Scott Bauer and Leslie Castellano voted in favor of a motion to adopt. Councilmembers Kim Bergel and Natalie...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: City Council Legislative Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the June 22, 2021 Legislative Meeting of the Alexandria City Council is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 and Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members of the City Council and staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia. The meeting can be accessed by the public through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City's website, and can be accessed via Zoom by the following link:
Waltham, MAthepetitionsite.com

Support Affordable Housing for Seniors in Waltham

2Life Communities, the Leland Board and Deaconess Abundant Life Communities have partnered to redevelop the Leland Home into a supportive community where seniors 62 and better can continue to live a life full of meaning and purpose in a dynamic and supportive environment, adjacent to Waltham's vibrant Senior Center. The new Leland Home will create 79 affordable apartments for low and moderate income seniors in a new beautiful, high quality, universally designed, energy efficient community with supportive services.
PoliticsWicked Local

Voters nix affordable housing project at Waterfield

On Tuesday, voters denied selectmen permission to cut a land development deal with Civico Development, putting the Waterfield project on hold. Thirty-two percent of the town's 16,179 registered voters - 5,295 - cast ballots. The measure failed 2,614 in favor, 2,681 opposed, a margin of 67 votes. "This bumps the...
Long Beach, CAHousing Finance

AMCAL Completes 102-Unit Affordable Housing Community

AMCAL Multi-Housing has completed construction on a development that brings 102 affordable apartments to Long Beach, California. Located near the Blue Line stop on Pacific Coast Highway, Las Ventanas features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units for individuals and families earning between 20% and 80% of the area median income. Additionally, Los Angeles County’s Homes for Health program has reserved apartments for 15 special-needs households that have experienced homelessness.
Clearwater, FLfox13news.com

Affordable housing project in Clearwater on hold

Leaders say living close to where you work is not just better for employees – some believe it’s better for everyone. But a proposed housing complex near downtown Clearwater, where hundreds in the workforce could live, isn’t moving forward.