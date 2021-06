Within a week of seeking the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) permission to test a new Starlink user terminal, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has filed another application (first spotted by PCMag!)with the regulatory body. This application is similar to the one it filed in 2019, and it asks the FCC to grant SpaceX the authority to operate one million new Starlink consumer dishes in the U.S. These new dishes will feature a smaller antenna, a lower power output and will actively search for and communicate with the orbiting satellites for a longer time.