Afternoon Briefs: Judge rejects $2B Roundup settlement; Dershowitz pursues defamation suits

On Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued a ruling in favor of the legality of the Centers for Disease Control nationwide eviction moratorium, enacted on the theory that it would help combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision breaks a streak of five straight victories for plaintiffs challenging the legality of the moratorium in court. It is also at odds with a Sixth Circuit appellate ruling against the moratorium, issued in March. The moratorium was first issued by the Trump administration last September and then twice revived and extended under Biden (most recently until June 30). I summarized the important issues it raises here and here.