Gentle Mat Yoga

I've been practicing yoga for a solid 15 years, so I've seen and used it all when it comes to mats: thin and tiny roll-up travel options, surfaces thick enough to support the weight of a treadmill, and cheap dollar store mats that I got because they came in bright colors and I could afford to get all five. It wasn't until more recently that I realized how profound an impact these thin, rubbery surfaces have on my practice. A tactile, well cushioned mat can be the missing piece to help you master a tricky balancing pose or support your joints when you're rooting down into the ground. Since that grand—albeit delayed—discovery, I've been faithful to my Lululemon Reversible mat, which provides a solid balance of grip, give, and sturdiness as our best yoga mat.