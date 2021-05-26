Cancel
8 Travel Trends We Expect Post-Pandemic

By Susan Lanier-Graham
wanderwithwonder.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 pandemic effectively put the brakes on tourism and travel. Not only have the livelihoods of millions around the world been decimated and economies crushed, but increased social distancing rules and lockdowns have increased the mental and psychological pressure on folks who are lacking opportunities to unwind. While the...

NFLNBC Connecticut

It's Not a Vaccine Passport, But More People Travel ‘CLEAR' Post-Pandemic

As more people get vaccinated and concerts, sporting events, and large gatherings re-open, it's becoming likely patrons will have to digitally convey their Covid vaccination or testing status. Biometric security company CLEAR, which ranked No. 19 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, recently released a product called Health Pass...
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Booking.com’s CMO Arjan Dijk on the emerging post-pandemic traveller

The Drum interviews Arjan Dijk, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Booking.com, the leading online travel brand, on the evolving playbook for travel markets across the globe, the role that marketing will play in the reboot and the trends being seen in two of the largest markets: India and China.
Travelatlantanews.net

Donald Dirren Says These Countries Should Top Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

Donald Dirren Says These Countries Should Top Your Post-Pandemic Travel List. Looking to get away from home and enjoy an adventure once lockdowns end and international travel becomes common? Frequent traveler Donald Dirren, Phoenix, AZ resident, suggests you check these places out. Vaccines may finally bring the COVID-19 pandemic under...
TravelPosted by
pymnts

Airbnb Rolls Out Flexibility Features As Travel Picks Up Post-Pandemic

Airbnb is rolling out flexibility features and other tools to streamline and enhance the travel booking experience for both customers and hosts, the company said in a Monday (May 24) press release. Travel is anticipated to surge this summer following more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Airbnb...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

A new trend: travelling to receive a vaccination

The latest research from ForwardKeys, which has the most up to date and comprehensive fight booking data available, suggests that people are travelling to the USA to receive a vaccination against COVID-19. The trend is most pronounced in travel from Peru, and other parts of Latin America, especially to Arizona, Florida and Texas.
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

The Travel & Leisure Vacation Spot Of The Year!

Lower tier timeshares are not any higher than your standard Hyatt Place, nonetheless they go all the way up to Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons partnerships. In the approaching months, BookTandL.com will add new services and features to make Travel + Leisure content material extra accessible and easier to guide on-line. Currently, travelers can guide hotels, actions, car rentals, flights or bundles through the site. Called BookTandL.com, the platform permits travelers to research and guide trips in a single online vacation spot, leveraging Travel + Leisure content all through the purchasing journey. A Bleisure traveler is solely a enterprise traveler who wish to benefit from a business trip to discover the vacation spot they’re visiting for enterprise purposes. It may be half a day, two hours, a weekend, and you realize what? To a sure extent, everyone tries to be a Bleisure traveler.
Travelceoworld.biz

Top 10 safest places to travel in 2021

Even though there are still significant restrictions in traveling abroad, some countries managed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic better than some others and are currently considered as safest. These countries may be the first choice for travelers this summer if the implemented restrictions relax more. Iceland. If someone wants to...
Travelmelvillereview.com

Travel & Leisure Advertising

Most meals are eaten out when traveling for pleasure, and often dearer modes of transportation, similar to taxis, are used to get around. In some cases, leisure travel could be used to discuss with any trip that lasts greater than every week, whatever the primary focus. Leisure travel is usually seen as the alternative of enterprise travel. Waiting for an appointment is a superb time to daydream about your next vacation, which is why Travel + Leisure journal is a must have for your small business. One of the preferred travel magazines available on the market, Travel + Leisure is a complete guide to destinations all over the world. Travel + Leisure will transport your clients to a number of the most lovely and adventurous locations on earth by way of the publication’s in-depth articles and entrancing imagery.
Travelthemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Tip: Need Help Planning a Trip? How to Find a Good Travel Agent

Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to find a trustworthy third party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they’re dealing with the hotel or airline directly. Recognizing a good travel agent:. Takes...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$599 – Prague 4-Star Vacation w/Air + 2022 Dates

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Charming town squares, fairytale-like castles and ornate cathedrals have us dreaming about...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1625 – The Best of Indonesia: 2 Weeks w/Air & 2022 Dates

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Island-hop from Java's vibrant cities and historic temples to Bali's tranquil beaches and lively rainforests on this 14-night tour which saves $2400 vs. similar trips. This deal is part of Exoticca's Back to Travel site-wide sale, where members can save an additional up to $500 on any package on their site.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Global Travel Trends

International tourist arrivals were down 83% in the first quarter of 2021 as widespread travel restrictions remained in place. However, the UNWTO Confidence Index shows signs of a slow uptick in confidence. continue reading →. November, 8 2016. Terror attacks and political unrest had no impact on the overall volume...
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Strive These 6 Travel And Leisure Stocks To Play A Vaccine

View our updated Cookies & Privacy Policy to be taught extra. Today’s leisure venues run the gamut from amusement parks to movie theaters to bowling alleys and in all places else individuals go to have a good time. Corporate travel has fallen off a cliff in the course of the...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Green Airlines outlines Groningen routes

Germany’s Green Airlines is to launch five routes from Groningen Airport Eelde (GRQ) in the Netherlands, connecting the city with leisure destinations in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Finland. Palma de Mallorca (PMI) and Ibiza (IBZ) in the Balearic Islands, as well as the Greek island of Corfu (CFU), will each...