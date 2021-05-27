Paul N. Mitchell, 56

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3980 Sq. Ft. Beautifully updated Tommy Bailey home on a cul-de-sac street in Cochran's Crossing! Located in the heart of the Woodlands, walking distance to Powell Elementary, and close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, parks, basketball and tennis courts, hike and bike trails! Oversized 3 car garage, Plantation shutters, all new carpet, freshly painted interior and exterior, two new furnaces and Trane a/c units (2019), and more! Open concept island kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, breakfast bar and granite counters overlooks the breakfast room and den with dual sided fireplace; both formals; study with built-ins; owner's retreat down; four bedrooms and game room up; amazing storage; fenced yard with covered patio and Pebble-Tec pool with adjoining spa has new pump and heater!