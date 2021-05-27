newsbreak-logo
Magnolia, TX

Paul N. Mitchell, 56

My Daily Record.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Nicholas Mitchell, 56, of Magnolia, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 12, 1965, in Norfolk, Virginia, to George and Edith Mitchell, now in Morehead City. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randal A. Mitchell.

