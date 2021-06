Have you ever wanted to live inside the Death Star? Well, for a cool $4.3 million you can get close by living in the next best thing: Darth Vader’s Texas home. The home is located at 3201 University Boulevard. From the outside, it doesn’t look like your typical home. In fact, it doesn’t really look like a home at all. But in reality, it’s actually quite glamorous on the inside. Zillow Gone Wild shared photos of the lavish home and it’s really quite interesting!