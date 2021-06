There once was a time when you could not truly call yourself a “Noanker” unless you were born here. The village has been my home for 56 years. I’ve raised my family here, even served multiple terms on the board of directors of the Noank Historical Society. I spent hours at the museum absorbing the village’s black and white photographic history and learned years ago how the village was, in fact, on “the wrong side of the tracks,” with its rowdy taverns, bohemians, shipwrights, artists, and lobstermen with their ripe bait barrels.