Virtual Family Story Time

cambridgema.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWe invite children and their grownups to join us from home for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories, and rhymes. Caregivers are asked to participate in the program with their children--it will be as important as ever to model movement and song for your little one during this virtual session. Plan to join in, sing along, and move around!

www.cambridgema.gov
Facebooklampasas.org

Summer Reading: "Farm" Story Time - Facebook Live

The Lampasas Public Library will be offering a summer reading program this year, though it will be a little different than in years past. The theme this year is “Tails & Tales” so all programming will be animal-related! They will have virtual story times and outdoor programs (see calendar of events for individual programs). This year, they are also providing 12 weekly episodes of “The Reading Road Trip: Animal Exploration” on the library’s Facebook page; associated activities/crafts will be available for pick-up at the library. Beginning May 17, children ages 3 years and older, as well as teens, can sign up at the library for the summer reading program. Each child will receive a Field Guide, which will be used to track the amount of time read. Children will also receive weekly prizes if they read the minimum amount of time (see Field Guide) each week. Teens who sign up will receive a reading calendar to track their reading time. For each 30 minutes read, teens will receive an entry into a drawing for a gift card bundle worth $100! All participants’ (children and teens) totals will be added to the “tracking thermometer” and if they reach the total reading goal, one of the library workers will get a pie in the face on June 23, following the program! Voting for the library workers will be open to the public as well. So join the library for a month a fun tales!
Charleston, ILdailyeasternnews.com

Story time, activities provided by library

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library will be providing free craft activities for kids and teens for a second week, June 14 through 20. The fabric-stenciling activity which was originally scheduled for June 7 had to be delayed due to weather concerns. It has been moved to 10:30 a.m. to noon on June 16 at the KidSpace Patio.
Kidsparentmap.com

VIRTUAL: KCLS Program - Baby Story Time with Caregiver Topics

Newborn to age 2 with adult. Share nursery rhymes, songs and stories with your baby! Connect and have fun with other families. Each week, an expert will teach us about childhood development, self-care and other parenting topics. Please register at kcls.org.
Family Relationshipsava360.com

Sesame Street: Family Day | Full Street Story

It's Family Day on Sesame Street! Relatives from all over are coming to celebrate, but Big Bird thinks his Granny Bird isn’t going make it to the party. Big Bird's in for a big surprise when his friends work together to bring Granny Bird to the celebration! Catch the full episode streaming now on HBOMax!
FacebookDaily Journal

Creature Feature story time

Creature Feature is the second story time theme of the summer. Join us for a story time program on animals, both real and imagined. We’ll be at the following locations:. • Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, June 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. • Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 17 from 2-3 p.m. • Ozark...
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

VIRTUAL: Juneteenth Story Time with Sounders Legend Steve Zakuani

To kick off NAAM's Juneteenth Week, join NAAM, Seattle Sounders FC + Rave Foundation for a new, culturally relevant story read aloud. Former Seattle Sounders FC player & Broadcast Analyst Steve Zakuani will read Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons, followed by an interactive art session led by Teddy ‘Stat’ Phillips.
Family Relationshipstheintell.com

Virtual storytelling events highlights stories about family and culture in the northeast

Kevin Israel is worried about the increasingly hostile nature of political discourse — especially in the wake of the 2020 election and especially on social media platforms. "With the proliferation of hostility online, I want to show problems were solved in what we now call simpler times," Israel, a 45-year-old New Jersey public relations executive who specializes in crisis management — and has a 20-year career as a stand-up comedian.
Books & Literaturestcroixsource.com

Bookmobile Brings Story Time on Wheels to Frederiksted

Story Time Hour on Wheels was launched Friday at Fort Frederik, with local author Winifred Loving reading from her book, “My Name is Freedom.”. The title was apropos being read on the first federal holiday celebrating Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day. The Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums will...
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Hepburn: It’s time to make memories at Family Night

This is Nebraskaland Days week. The flags are up, the tourists are arriving, the motels are filling and the celebrations is underway. The cowboys are in town, the rodeo queens have been crowned, and floats are being decorated for the parade. And on Monday, it is Family Night. There will...
Bella Vista, ARArkansas Online

Werner composes life story to emphasize family history

BELLA VISTA — many people were having trouble adjusting to being home alone during the pandemic, Wilda Werner of Bella Vista wrote a book and had it published. “From the Prairies Through the Years” was published this spring. She had previously thought about writing something for her grandchildren, and because...
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

GCHA introduces summer story time

The Grand County Historical Association has announced a new summer story time. Families are invited to bring their kids and a blanket to hear a fun story, sing some songs and participate in arts and crafts. Story time will run through the summer 10:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dates are...
KidsNBC Connecticut

Kids Connection: Story Time – The Letter Critters

Chase Taylor has not let his autism spectrum disorder keep him from living his dream of becoming an author and illustrator. At just 21 years old, he has already published three children's books while volunteering his time to spread the message of inclusion. He just released his latest book, The Letter Critters Talent Show. Portions of proceeds is donated to autism organizations. Learn more at thelettercritters.com!
Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Designing Time for My Family with Canva

As a mom of two, a wife, a small business owner, a publisher of Macaroni Kid, an active community member, and an operations manager by profession, I am always looking for ways to improve efficiency while delivering high quality results! I am constantly in need of design content to share on my social media pages, distribute to my local community or customers, and to make memories and keepsakes for my family and friends! I have been using Canva for about 6 months and it has been an amazing resource for both my personal and professional life. The convenience and simplicity of designing in Canva have given me back more time to spend with my family.