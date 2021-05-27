Virtual Family Story Time

The Lampasas Public Library will be offering a summer reading program this year, though it will be a little different than in years past. The theme this year is “Tails & Tales” so all programming will be animal-related! They will have virtual story times and outdoor programs (see calendar of events for individual programs). This year, they are also providing 12 weekly episodes of “The Reading Road Trip: Animal Exploration” on the library’s Facebook page; associated activities/crafts will be available for pick-up at the library. Beginning May 17, children ages 3 years and older, as well as teens, can sign up at the library for the summer reading program. Each child will receive a Field Guide, which will be used to track the amount of time read. Children will also receive weekly prizes if they read the minimum amount of time (see Field Guide) each week. Teens who sign up will receive a reading calendar to track their reading time. For each 30 minutes read, teens will receive an entry into a drawing for a gift card bundle worth $100! All participants’ (children and teens) totals will be added to the “tracking thermometer” and if they reach the total reading goal, one of the library workers will get a pie in the face on June 23, following the program! Voting for the library workers will be open to the public as well. So join the library for a month a fun tales!