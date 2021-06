I am not too proud to admit that I have little to no LEGO skills at all - I feel like I probably did when I was younger, but not anymore. You might as well just hand me a bunch of smooth, rounded rocks and tell me to make something out of them - it's not happening. Something has happened during my aging process that has just stunted my imagination and drained my creativity tank. I am certainly not the norm - lots and lots of people, young and old, can look at a pile of LEGO pieces and can turn them into something fun and creative.