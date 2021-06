More than two months after the birth of Emma Stone and Dave McCary's daughter on March 13, the little one's full name has been revealed, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ: Louisa Jean McCary. And as it turns out, Emma continued a sweet naming tradition with her girl. The Cruella star, whose full name is Emily Jean Stone, gave her daughter her own middle name, which was originally a nod to Emma's grandmother, Jean Morgan. Jean's middle name is reportedly Louise, so it looks like Emma is honoring her grandma in more ways than one!