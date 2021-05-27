Cancel
14 Best Memorial Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

By Anna Tingley
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Memorial Day is known as a major deals holiday — but for bargain...

www.seattlepi.com
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now—and we found all the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. ), more and more retailers are unleashing big-time sales, allowing you your pick of discounts. When it comes to home renovation and appliances, however, there's one promotion that stands out from the pack: The Home Depot Memorial Day sale.
ElectronicsPopSugar

Vacuums, Smart Speakers, and More — Shop These 32 Memorial Day Weekend Tech Deals

Memorial Day weekend marks one of the best times to get the ultimate deals and steals on all things tech and gadgets. Headphones, smart speakers, TVs, coffee makers, vacuums, and more — we rounded up the best tech and gadget deals Memorial Day weekend has to offer. Upgrade your work-from-home setup; live in the year 3000 with smart home finds; create the ultimate entertainment center for all your binge-watching needs. We even found fantastic deals on kitchen gadgets that will make your cooking and baking adventures a breeze! Hurry before these discounts and deals disappear!
ShoppingNBC News

Deals of the day: Best deals now from Apple, Anker and Cubii

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. From monthly deals to...
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get up to 6 Months Free (Reg. $60)

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Sign up now for four free months, or purchase a select Amazon Echo device to receive six months for free. Amazon Music Unlimited usually costs $9.99 per month ($7.99 per month for Prime...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony SRS-XB402M wireless party speaker has EXTRA BASS sound and Amazon Alexa built-in

Get the Sony SRS-XB402M wireless party speaker for your summer gatherings. It comes with EXTRA BASS technology, which includes dual passive radiators and two angled full-range speaker units. They enhance every beat of the music. And with Amazon Alexa built right in, it’s easy to request your favorite song, check the traffic, weather, and more. Moreover, the LIVE SOUND button creates a three-dimensional sound experience. So you’ll feel like you’re right in the room with the musicians. Furthermore, with built-in lights that sync to the beat, this must-have party gadget will really brighten up the evening. What’s more, you also get access to the Sony Music Center app. There, you can select your favorite playlists, cue the next song, and change sound modes and lighting patterns. Finally, with an IPX7 waterproof and IPX6 dustproof rating, the Sony SRS-XB402M can go in water and to the beach.
Electronicstheheraldreview.com

All of the Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here! If you love Amazon, you've been waiting for this day for months and were probably excited to learn it would be a few weeks early. If you dislike Amazon... why did you open this article? And if you fall somewhere in-between but are also opportunistic, welcome. We've got all of the Amazon device deals in one place, just for you.
Electronicsthe-ambient.com

SwitchBot Curtain review: Making your dumb curtains smart

So many parts of the smart home are often better when done from scratch, building in as you renovate. Yet, who of us always has that luxury?. In many cases, a retrofit option may not be quite so neat a solution but easier to achieve, as we have here with the SwitchBot Curtain.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Apple Worked on Mac Tablet, 15-Inch MacBook Air, and iPod 'Super Nano,' Internal Email Shows

Internal Apple emails have revealed that the company discussed offering a Mac tablet, a 15-inch MacBook Air model, an iPod "Super nano," and more. An email shared by the Twitter account Internal Tech Emails, disclosed as part of Epic Games' legal dispute with Apple, shows an Apple executive team meeting agenda written by Steve Jobs from August 2007, just two months after the launch of the original iPhone. The document sets out discussion points for a number of Apple products that were never released.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Philip Hue’s Latest App Update Supports Multi-User Smart Homes

If you like Philips Hue smart home devices, then you may find yourself spending a lot of time in the Philips Hue app. Get ready for a big change, as Signify (parent company of Philips hue) started rolling out an overhaul to the app today. You’ll get new colors, features, and better automations.
ShoppingTom's Guide

Dell Memorial Day sales 2021 — the best deals right now

Dell Memorial Day sales are available for just a little while longer, with Dell offering a multitude of Memorial Day sales that knock the price of everything from the XPS 13 to our favorite Alienware gaming rigs. If you're looking for a new work laptop, a budget gaming rig, or...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsillinoisnewstoday.com

Amazon Echo shares Wi-Fi network with neighbors unless you opt out

Amazon uses Wi-Fi to build Wi-Fi networks. It is called Amazon Sidewalk, And the company advertises this as a way to improve device behavior by extending the range of low-bandwidth devices and staying online. This is achieved by pooling nearby Wi-Fi to help connect devices that are out of range.
Electronicsloudersound.com

Amazon Echo Studio review

Genuinely impressive sound married to a vast collection of HD music is a winning combination. If Amazon were to add a few more colours to the range, the Echo Studio could dominate the mid-range speaker market. Assuming it takes you 10 minutes to read this review, Jeff Bezos will have...
Electronicsinputmag.com

Nanoleaf's new ‘Elements’ light panels are designed to match your decor

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf’s multi-colored, smart LED panels and remote have become instantly recognizable thanks to their popularity with gamers. But what about those customers who want something subtler and want panels that look as good when off as they do on? Enter the “Elements” line, a new range of hexagonal light panels with a wood veneer finish, and all of the smart home integrations that have made the Canadian company’s other wares so popular.
Electronicsreviews.org

Arlo Pro 4 Camera Review 2021

Meet the Arlo Pro 4, Arlo’s new version of its oft-recommended Pro camera. The Pro 4 doesn’t need a base station to work (hooray!), but that’s its only improvement over the Pro 3. So basically, if you’re ready to ditch the SmartHub, this is for you. If you already have...