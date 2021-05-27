Brad Pitt Gets Joint Custody of 5 Kids as His Ex-wife Angelina Jolie Continues Legal Fight

After a fierce battle of custody for his five children, actor Brad Pitt has emerged victorious. He has been granted joint custody with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt can finally heave a sigh of relief. He has been granted joint custody of his five kids with his former wife, Angelina Jolie, after a legal battle that spanned over five years.

The verdict, which was given in a tentative ruling, came after the Hollywood star requested for an adjustment in his custody agreement. The request was granted on May 13; Pitt was awarded more time with his children.

According to sources, the former lovebirds are splitting their time equally with the kids, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax. Their first child, Maddox, 19 is not affected by the situation.

In 2017, court documents regarding the custody battle were sealed off from public records to protect the kids' mental health. At the time, Pitt's legal team claimed Jolie's team made some factual and legal inaccuracies.

However, Pitt's legal personnel filed for a motion on Monday to support a sealed custody order. The motion was to correct the record by Jolie's attorneys as an extensive proceeding had been conducted by Judge John W. Ouderkirk over the past six months.

Pitt and Jolie join the long list of celebrity ex-couples engaged in a fierce battle for custody of their children.

According to another source, the legal fight is not over for the "Maleficent" star. The source revealed that the ruling was provisional and joint custody was not the only major issue Jolie objected to.

The mother of six filed for divorce from the "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" star in September 2016. Speaking in an interview last year, Jolie explained that her separation from her ex was for the good of the family.

Jolie noted that the healing of her children was very important. With constant lies being told about them in the media, she made sure that the kids knew their parents' minds and the truth.

Many people were in awe of Jolie and Pitt's relationship and it crushed their hearts when they got a divorce. A woman once narrated the effect their divorce had on her own marriage.

While talking to Instyle, the woman narrated that she was shocked and devastated when Jolie filed for divorce. She added that things got worse for her when Pitt was accused of child abuse and the custody battle ensued.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014 with Ouderkirk presiding over the occasion in Château Miraval and they were officially declared single, legally, in 2019.

Pitt and Jolie join the long list of celebrity ex-couples engaged in a fierce battle for custody of their children. Jon and Kate Gosselin, Mel B, and Stephen Belafonte, amongst others, are not exempted.