'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog' Review: WW2 Movies Frames the Holocaust Through a Dog's Eyes

An undine is a water nymph who lives for love. She can’t help it — according to myth, love is what allows her to dwell on land among the humans, and to obtain a soul. It’s also why she’s obligated to kill her lover, before returning to her native element, if he ever tries to leave her for someone else. An undine is a tragic figure, committed to love on a scale that is grand and alien, while forced to rely on the capriciousness of a fickle human heart. But placed against the context of our un-magical present day, she becomes the unreasonable woman who desperately refuses to let a relationship go. “You said you love me. Forever,” a stricken Undine Wibeau (Paula Beer) tells her soon to be ex-boyfriend, Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), in the opening scene of Christian Petzold’s new film. “If you leave me, I’ll have to kill you. You know that.” Johannes, who’s opted to stage this breakup at their favorite café, tells her irritatedly to “stop this crap,” showing no sign that he takes this statement literally. It’s not clear if we’re supposed to take her literally, either.