Good News: Flags for the Fallen

The Savannah-based trucking firm Veteran Carriers has teamed up with Enmarket to provide a series of free lunches throughout 2021 as a salute to the trucking community, one group of unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating groups will gather at the Enmarket on Pine Barren Rd. and Hwy 80 on the last Friday of each month for the rest of the year as part of the Feed a Trucker program. The location is one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations, serving trucks going in and out of the Georgia Ports Authority. “We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated,” said Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers, a veteran-owned and operated company based in Savannah, adjacent to the largest container terminal in North America. Trucker drivers can pull in and receive a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Enmarket’s The Eatery. Entrees offered will include hot wings, chicken tenders, various subs or sandwiches, and fresh salad, along with chips and a choice of beverage. The first group of participating volunteers will be the Veterans Council of Chatham County. Participants will collect their ticket from a representative of the volunteer group in the parking lot, and bring it in to receive their free meal. “Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” White said. “We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.” Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, said the convenience store chain was delighted to participate. Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain. The company operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in the Lowcountry. “Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown,” Giesick said. “As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food. But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation.” For information on veteran carriers, visit veterancarriers.com and to find the nearest Enmarket, visit enmarket.com.