Clemson-SC State to Kickoff Time Announced

ACC Release

With less than 100 days to the official start of football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. Network officials announced today the first three weeks of football games as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 1-3 of the 2021 season.

ACCN will air 13 live football games over the first three weeks showcasing 12 conference teams, eight home openers and one conference game. All three weeks will feature at least three games on ACCN, with Weeks 1 and 2 carrying five games.

Week 1 features three straight days of games beginning with South Florida at NC State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Wake Forest opens its season on ACCN Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against Old Dominion, while Boston College hosting Colgate kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 4. Pitt welcomes UMass to Heinz Field at 4 p.m., while Georgia Tech faces Northern Illinois for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football Presented by GEICO at 7:30 p.m.

The action continues in Week 2 with a quadruple header on Saturday, Sept. 11. Illinois at Virginia leads off at 11 a.m., followed by Rutgers at Syracuse at 2 p.m., South Carolina State at six-time defending ACC Champion Clemson at 5 p.m., and Jacksonville State at Florida State at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football.

Highlighting Week 3 is another Saturday tripleheader on September 18. Syracuse hosts Albany to start the day’s slate of games at noon and Duke plays Northwestern at 4 p.m., while the nightcap features Virginia at North Carolina in an ACC Coastal Division clash in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football program, is back Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. – noon to set the ACC football table each week. Host Jordan Cornette along with analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will preview and breakdown the week’s slate of games and accompanying storylines each Saturday morning throughout the fall. The quartet will also provide surrounding coverage throughout the day, including an hour post-game show following the conclusion of the ACC Network Primetime Football game.

Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. Details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season can be found here.