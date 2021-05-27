6 Antinutrients in Beans, Grains, and Veggies and How to Avoid Them

BROUGHT TO YOU BY UNITED DAIRY INDUSTRY OF MICHIGAN. Do your kids only eat two food groups – chicken nuggets and pizza? You’re not alone! Kids can be picky eaters with limited palates that lean toward junk food. So how do you get your kids to eat a healthier, more diverse diet? It starts with clearing through the confusion and getting a better understanding of what kids should eat. Next, you can’t skimp on flavor. Kids (and adults for that matter) should enjoy what they are eating. And a healthy diet isn’t about depriving kids of foods they love, but finding a balance, so they get the nutrition they need. Metro Parent’s How to Get Kids to Eat Healthy, sponsored by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, offers tips to teach your kids healthy eating habits. Plus, get kid-friendly recipes for snacks, desserts and more. Check back often to get more kids healthy eating tips and recipes.