Arizona State

Arizona homicide suspect arrested at Fort Hood

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. / FORT HOOD, Texas – Khairee Ammar Patton was arrested at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood on May 25. Patton had an outstanding felony warrant for murder and child abuse charges. The charges came from a case Tempe Police Investigated in January of 2019. The Tempe...

