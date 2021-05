DUNN – John Davis Palmer, 78, of Dunn, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Durham VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Johnny was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Dunn. He attended Dunn High School and after returning from military service he attended Johnston Community College. He worked for many years at the former Open Air Market in Dunn. In his later years he owned and operated Palmer’s Auto Sales and Harnett Sewing & Vacuum.