Dell and VMware earnings send stocks in different directions

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Ahead of a planned spinoff of Dell Technologies Inc.'s stake in VMware Inc., both companies reported earnings beats Thursday, but only one saw its stock gain in response.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

DocuSign stock pops on earnings, outlook beat

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the digital agreement company’s quarterly results and outlook surpassed Wall Street expectations. DocuSign shares surged 6% after hours, following a 2.9% decline in the regular session to close at $194.75. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $8.4 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $47.8 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 44 cents a share, compared with 12 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $469.1 million from $297 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 28 cents a share on revenue of $437.6 million. DocuSign forecast revenue of $479 million to $485 million for the second quarter, and $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion for the year. Analysts had estimated revenue of $474.2 million for the second quarter, and revenue of $1.99 billion for the year.
Shares in CrowdStrike flat despite the cybersecurity firm’s earnings beat

Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. were flat in after-hours trading today despite the company beating analysts’ predictions for its fiscal first quarter. For the quarter ended April 30, CrowdStrike reported revenue shot up 70% from a year ago, to $302.8 million, also up from $264.9 million in the previous quarter. Annual recurring revenue jumped 74% year-over-year, to $1.19 billion, of which $143.8 million was new net ARR, including $3.6 million from CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Humio Inc. in February.
Daily Herald

Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98. The software maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected. NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68. The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter...
Broadcom's 2Q Results Beat Wall Street Projections

Chip-maker Broadcom Inc.'s profit more than doubled in the latest period and revenue rose by a stronger-than-expected 15%, driven by its core business of semiconductor solutions. Company officials have pointed particularly to higher data center spend in the cloud and telecommunications companies that continue to upgrade their infrastructure and networks.
DocuSign shares rise on stronger than expected quarterly earnings

Shares in digital document signing tools company DocuSign Inc. rose in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street expectations in its quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ended April 30, DocuSign reported revenue rose 58% from a year ago, to $469.1 million. Subscription revenue rose even more, up 61%, to $451.9 million. The company reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of 44 cents per share, up from 12 cents a year ago and 37 cents in the previous quarter.
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Chewy Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), the online pet retailer, is set to report first-quarter earnings on June 10. The company is experiencing surging sales during the pandemic with many folks looking to avoid shopping in stores. Sometimes referred to as the Amazon of pet stores, because it sells exclusively online, Chewy also caught...
MarketWatch

Workhorse stock gets downgraded by Cowen, 'no catalyst going forward'

Analysts at Cowen on Friday downgraded shares of Workhorse Group Inc. to their equivalent of neutral, saying that they view the shares as "fairly valued following the recent rally which we view as not supported by fundamentals or company specific catalysts." Second and third quarters will be a "critical period" for the company as deliveries of its C1000 electric van ramp up and competition intensifies, they said. "We make no changes to our estimates or $13 price target and ... see no major near term catalysts to buoy shares further." Workhorse stock was part of the rally for "meme stocks," the Cowen analysts said. Shares of Workhorse have gained 34% this year and 304% in the past 12 months, compared with advances of 12% and 36% for the S&P 500 index.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: DocuSign, Five Below, MongoDB & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. DocuSign (DOCU) – DocuSign shares rallied 6.8% in premarket trading after the company beat Wall Street forecasts by 16 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates, and DocuSign gave an upbeat outlook as more companies adopt its electronic signature technology.
Elastic’s stock rises sharply on strong quarterly revenue beat

Netherlands-based enterprise search company Elastic NV’s stock jumped in after-hours trading today thanks to strong performances from its emerging observability and security businesses in its fiscal fourth quarter. The company reported a loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of 8 cents per share, lower than both its own...
Bear Notes Galore for Software Stock After Earnings

The shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) are down 8.3% to trade at $113.46 at last check, after the software company reported wider-than-expected first-quarter losses per share, and revenue about in line with expectations. To follow, no fewer than 12 analysts cut their price targets, with the lowest coming from Stifel to $140.
Redwood City, CAInvestor's Business Daily

C3.ai Stock Falls As Subscription Growth Misses, Former VMware Executive Hired

C3.ai stock crumbled on Thursday as its fiscal fourth quarter subscription-revenue growth missed analyst estimates. The enterprise software maker's subscription-revenue guidance also came in below Wall Street views. Redwood City, Calif.-based C3.ai (AI) reported earnings after the market close on Wednesday. The software maker said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose 26%...
Snowflake, Dell and Salesforce back $110M round for data catalog unicorn Alation

Data management unicorn Alation Inc. has raised a $110 million funding round, announced this morning, from a group of high-profile investors led by Riverwood Capital. Riverwood Capital was joined in the Series D round by the startup investment arms of cloud-based data warehouse maker Snowflake Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc., which is also an Alation customer. A number of other institutional investors participated as well.
The Motley Fool

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. The cloud services company went public at $120 last September, more than doubled on the first day, and hit a 52-week high of $429 in December. At its peak, Snowflake was valued at about $120 billion -- more than...
The Motley Fool

Why Castor Maritime Stock Popped After Earnings

Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock are having a very good day Thursday. In 10:10 a.m. EDT trading, shares of the dry bulk shipper jumped a solid 18.5% in response to news that Castor had finally become profitable again -- after four straight quarters of trying and failing. So what.