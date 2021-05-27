Pete Davidson Reflects on Past "Immature Irrational Decisions" as He Teases His SNL Future

Pete Davidson is sharing his very easy relationship secrets when it comes to scoring such gorgeous women as ex fiance Ariana Grande and current GF Phoebe Dynevor. Pete Davidson has become one of the most unlikely celebrity heartthrobs when it comes to landing so many beautiful and high profile girlfriends. His secret? Honesty! That’s what the Saturday Night Live star says that he’s up front with all of his personal issues so that women can decide for themselves if they want to be with Pete for who he is as a real person. that way he doesn’t put up a front where they’ll later discover he isn’t the man they thought they were dating. It obviously works, as the 27-year-old is currently in a romance with stunning Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 26.