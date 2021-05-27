Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Reflects on Past "Immature Irrational Decisions" as He Teases His SNL Future

By Samantha Schnurr
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't count on Pete Davidson to break Kenan Thompson's Saturday Night Live record. As fans may know, the Nickelodeon alum is the star who has spent the most years ever as a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show. While Davidson, now 27, made waves of his own when he joined the show in 2014 at just 20 years old—making him the first cast member to be born in the 1990s and one of the youngest in the show's history—he made it clear during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable that he's not looking to replicate that long of a tenure.

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Teases#Immature#On E#Comedy Star#Snl#Sketch Comedy#Hahaha#The Hollywood Reporter#Dude#Weekend Update Jokes#Things#Saturday Night Live#Uncertainty#Ahh#Waves#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Pete Davidson Isn’t Afraid to Get ‘Very, Very Honest’ With New Romantic Interests: Communication Is ‘Really Key’

Nothing to hide! Pete Davidson has learned a few lessons in the romantic department — and has stopped trying to be the “best” version of himself on first impressions. “I’m just very, very honest,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”
CelebritiesEW.com

Pete Davidson describes Saturday Night Live cast dinner with Elon Musk

With Elon Musk's hosting debut around the corner, Saturday Night Live revived its tradition of taking hosts out for dinner. On Thursday's edition of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City, SNL cast member Pete Davidson told host Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee about spending the evening before in the company of Musk. Davidson, who previously defended the show's choice to make the Tesla CEO its next guest host, dished on mealtime with the mogul.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Pete Davidson Reveals What He’s Like In A Relationship Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Pete Davidson is sharing his very easy relationship secrets when it comes to scoring such gorgeous women as ex fiance Ariana Grande and current GF Phoebe Dynevor. Pete Davidson has become one of the most unlikely celebrity heartthrobs when it comes to landing so many beautiful and high profile girlfriends. His secret? Honesty! That’s what the Saturday Night Live star says that he’s up front with all of his personal issues so that women can decide for themselves if they want to be with Pete for who he is as a real person. that way he doesn’t put up a front where they’ll later discover he isn’t the man they thought they were dating. It obviously works, as the 27-year-old is currently in a romance with stunning Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 26.
CelebritiesBillboard

Pete Davidson Calls Critics of Kid Cudi's 'SNL' Dress 'Close-Minded': 'I Loved It'

Pete Davidson has Kid Cudi's back when it comes to the Kurt Cobain-inspired dress he wore on Saturday Night Live last month. The comedian and SNL castmember stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 6) to talk about the rapper's debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show, where he performed songs from his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, including his final performance in a spaghetti-strap floral-print dress similar to one worn by the late Nirvana frontman in the '90s. Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh designed the garment, which Cudi later explained on Twitter would be included in his next Off-White collection.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

SNL's Pete Davidson Shares Candid Thoughts On His Romantic Approach With Women

Pete Davidson hasn't been famous for very long, but since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in Season 40 back in 2014, he's found himself dominating the headlines both for his appearances on the long-running hit, and for his personal life. Davidson has been attached to several famous women during his time on SNL, and with that many high profile romances in a relatively short period of time, you can probably imagine that people are interested in how he approaches women he's interested in. Well, Davidson just shared his candid thoughts on his romantic approach with women, and his fans might be surprised.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi's Music Kept Him From Taking His Own Life

Last month, Kid Cudi raised eyebrows when he took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform "Sad People." There wasn't anything too abnormal about the display, but some viewers were up in arms after seeing Cudi wearing a dress—one reportedly inspired by a gender-bending look once donned by late musician Kurt Cobain. Cudi, and SNL, received backlash from people who didn't want to turn on late-night television and see a man in a floral garb, but in his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson came to the rapper's defense.
RelationshipsETOnline.com

Pete Davidson Explains How He Approaches Women He's Interested In

Pete Davidson thinks that honesty is the best policy when it comes to relationships. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star was asked about how he approaches women he's interested in during a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM and gave a candid response. "I am just very,...
Celebritiesbransontrilakesnews.com

Pete Davidson: I am very honest in my relationships

Pete Davidson likes to be “very honest” in his relationships. The 27-year-old comedian and actor is believed to be dating Phoebe Dynevor, and has opened up on his approach to dating, which includes being open about his “issues” right from the start. He confessed: "I am just very, very honest....
TV & VideosPopSugar

Pete Davidson Is an Unlikely Hero in SNL's Hilarious Mars Skit With Miley Cyrus

The hilariously clueless Chad is back on Saturday Night Live, and this time he's on Mars. During the May 8 episode, Pete Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character for a Mars-themed skit where Chad attempts to save a group of colonists at the Space X Mars habitat. In addition to an appearance from host Elon Musk, musical guest Miley Cyrus also plays the unlikely love interest of Davidson's Chad. Right before he goes on the dangerous mission, her character gives the surprising news that she's pregnant and Chad is going to be a father, to which he quickly responds, "No, thank you," before slamming the door shut. If you thought that was a big twist, wait until you see the ending. Watch the full skit above, and then check out Cyrus's sweet Mother's Day opener.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson dishes on dinner with Elon Musk, Colin Jost and the ‘SNL’ cast

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson had a very interesting dinner with “SNL” host Elon Musk last week. Davidson, lives in St. George, went on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where he discussed how his dinner went with the Tesla CEO and chief designer of SpaceX. “The King of Staten Island” star was one of several “SNL” cast members who attended the dinner prior to Musk hosting “SNL.”