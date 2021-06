Because wherever you go, you're everywhere you go. There’s a strong possibility that America’s had it with celebrity politicos. From Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Donald Trump, it might be that if you have a Screen Actors Guild card, you’ve already been amply rewarded. Then Texas — suffering under Governor Greg Abbott’s bungling of the Texas power grid failure — started casting around for a pre-election solution and Matthew McConaughey’s name kept coming up. Which is precisely why he’s on this episode of The Carlos Watson Show. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.