Carl ‘Carlie Bill’ R. Johnson

Arden J Palmer, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Arden was 91. He attended Thatcher Schools and graduated from Thatcher High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was an aviation mechanic. Following the Navy, he served a mission for his church in the Southern States Mission, spending his time in Florida. Upon return from his mission, he married his high school sweetheart Mary Louise (Mella) Udall in the Mesa, Arizona Temple in 1952. Arden was a third generation cotton farmer in the Gila Valley and was very active in numerous cotton organizations, having served as president of the Arizona Cotton Growers Association and a founding board member of Cotton Incorporated. He, Mella and Charlotte lived in Carmel, Indiana for 3 years from 1980-83 where he served as President of the Indiana Indianapolis Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following that, they lived in Mesa, Arizona for 10 years, while he worked under President Reagan in the Agriculture Dept. They retired back to Thatcher in 1985 where he lived until the time of his death. Arden was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Priest Quorum Advisor, High Counselor, Bishop, Stake President, Mission President, Regional Representative, Gila Valley Temple Worker as well as numerous other church callings. Arden loved anything sports especially if it involved his kids, grandkids or great grandkids. He was active in the EAC Booster Club and followed their teams all over the country cheering them on. He loved flying airplanes and started flying at the age of 15. He renewed his pilot’s license at the age of 88 and took up his last flight on his 90th birthday. Arden’s sweetheart of 57 years passed away in 2010 after a lengthy illness in which he faithfully cared for her in their home. In December of 2016 he again fell in love and married Sandi Thompson. They lived in their home in Thatcher and had four happy and wonderful years together.