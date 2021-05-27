newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Carl ‘Carlie Bill’ R. Johnson

My Daily Record.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGIER — Carl “Carlie Bill” R. Johnson, 86, passed away on Monday at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington. A native of Johnston County, he was the son of the late Frank and Lula Johnson. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, at 3 p.m. in the chapel...

www.mydailyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Johnson
Person
Kelly Curtis
Person
Glen Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Harnett Hospital#Sherian#Raleigh#Johnson Family Cemetery#Johnston County#Lillington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Edinburgh, INRepublic

Johnie M. Barker

Johnie M. Barker, 81 of Edinburgh crossed over on Monday, May 24th. He was at home surrounded by family. He was born in Adair County, Kentucky on July 5th, 1939 to Arthur Lee and Ollie Mae Barker. He often joked that he was really born on July 4th, but his mother, sensing greatness and not wanting to take anything away from the holiday, just told everyone that his birthday was July 5th.
Detroit, MIGrosse Pointe News

Patrick T. Giffer

Patrick T. Giffer, age 83, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, after a courageous battle with cancer. Patrick was born on April 26, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late John Thomas and the late Mary Ann (nee Tyrrell) Giffer.
ObituariesHerald Ledger

Barbara Ann Owens Story

Barbara Ann Owens Story, of Eddyville, passed from this world into her heavenly home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born July 10, 1932, in Paducah, to the late Adam Paul and Margaret Virginia Wilhoite Owens and was predeceased by her only sibling, Betty June Owens Nance. She was...
Demossville, KYadairvoice.com

Roberta Marie Callahan

Roberta Marie Callahan, 88, of Demossville died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Facility in Maysville, KY. She was born on June 10, 1932 to the late James Clyde and Mary Gwendolyn Simmons Cooley. She was the wife of the late Howard Mitchell Callahan. Mrs. Callahan was...
Amanda, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Patrick Lynn Anderson

Patrick Lynn “Biggen” Anderson, 49 of Amanda, OH was tragically taken too soon as a result of an automobile accident, May 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Dayna Anderson; children, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Brantlyn (Savannah) Anderson and Peyton Anderson; grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn, Grayson, Brantley, Jettson and Camden; brothers, Jeff (Sharon), Rob (Deb) and Dave (Jeanette) Anderson; mother, Shirley Anderson and mother-in-law, Vicky Zahard.
Davis Station, SCItem

THELMA ALLEN

DAVIS STATION - On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Thelma "Betty" Allen, widow of Herbert Lee "Herb" Hilliard, heard her master's call at her residence in Davis Station. Born on Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943, in Elloree, she was a daughter of the late Issac Sr. and Annie Moorer Williams. Graveside services...
Pierceton, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Pavilion, NYgarbc.org

Samuel McAllister, Pastor

PAVILION, N.Y.—Samuel McAllister, a pastor, died May 15. He was 38. Sam was pastor of First Baptist Church, Pavilion, New York, since 2016. Sam had a passion for all people to experience the power and promises that come from knowing God. His desire was to see lives changed and to help people have a vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ.
Middleton, WIChannel 3000

Gregory J. Foss

MIDDLETON – Gregory J. Foss, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Madison, the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Roth) Foss. After joining the U.S. Army, and then graduating from Middleton High School (with diploma), Greg served three...
Lewisport, KYhancockclarion.com

Mary Small Hughes

Mary Small Hughes, 90, of Lewisport, passed away peacefully at her home on May 16, 2021. Mary was born and raised in Owensboro on January 28, 1931 to parents Jerry and Lena Small. She was Valedictorian of her Daviess County High School Class of 1949 and went on to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she graduated with honors in 1953 earning a Masters Degree in English.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Erin Hope Williams

Aaron Williams and Esperanza Martinez of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Erin Hope Williams. She was born at 1:30 a.m. May 3, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida. She weighed 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces and was 18½ inches long. Erin...
Nags Head, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Steven Ryan Rainwater

The family of Steven Ryan Rainwater is heartbroken to announce his untimely passing at the age of 27 on May 14, 2021 in Nags Head. Steven’s family has arranged his viewing for Monday, May 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco. The funeral...
lincolnjournalonline.com

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum lived a beautiful life until the day she moved to heaven on May 14, 2021. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. She became the first-born child of Alma Danner Peeler and...
Mio, MIoscodaherald.com

Debbie Smith

Debbie Smith, 58, of Mio, Michigan, passed away in her home on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Deb was born in Port Huron, Michigan on April 19, 1963 to Charles Bouverette and Judith Bouverette (Moutoux). She worked as a nurse aide at the AuSable Valley nursing home caring for...
Coloma, MIWSJM

Todd C. Smith

Todd C. Smith, 71, of Coloma, passed away at his residence following a short illness on Monday, May 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Bangor Church of Christ. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:00. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in Todd’s honor may be made to the Michiana Christian Camp.
North Manchester, INinkfreenews.com

Laura M. Judy

Laura M. Judy, 90, North Manchester, passed away May 25, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. One of David and Annie (Buchle) Chisholm’s three children, she was born in Jackson, Mich. May 7, 1931, and was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. After graduating from Jackson High School...
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Roger Pugsley obituary

My brother, Roger Pugsley, who has died aged 80, was a chemist, a patent lawyer, an environmental activist and a charity fundraiser; a lifelong doer of good deeds for others. He used his considerable talents and cheerfulness to help people and the planet. Born in Bristol, Roger was the son...
Erie, PADerrick

ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones

Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia. The future groom is the son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin and the grandson of Carole and John Jones of Guys Mills.
Thatcher, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Arden J Palmer

Arden J Palmer, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Arden was 91. He attended Thatcher Schools and graduated from Thatcher High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was an aviation mechanic. Following the Navy, he served a mission for his church in the Southern States Mission, spending his time in Florida. Upon return from his mission, he married his high school sweetheart Mary Louise (Mella) Udall in the Mesa, Arizona Temple in 1952. Arden was a third generation cotton farmer in the Gila Valley and was very active in numerous cotton organizations, having served as president of the Arizona Cotton Growers Association and a founding board member of Cotton Incorporated. He, Mella and Charlotte lived in Carmel, Indiana for 3 years from 1980-83 where he served as President of the Indiana Indianapolis Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following that, they lived in Mesa, Arizona for 10 years, while he worked under President Reagan in the Agriculture Dept. They retired back to Thatcher in 1985 where he lived until the time of his death. Arden was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Priest Quorum Advisor, High Counselor, Bishop, Stake President, Mission President, Regional Representative, Gila Valley Temple Worker as well as numerous other church callings. Arden loved anything sports especially if it involved his kids, grandkids or great grandkids. He was active in the EAC Booster Club and followed their teams all over the country cheering them on. He loved flying airplanes and started flying at the age of 15. He renewed his pilot’s license at the age of 88 and took up his last flight on his 90th birthday. Arden’s sweetheart of 57 years passed away in 2010 after a lengthy illness in which he faithfully cared for her in their home. In December of 2016 he again fell in love and married Sandi Thompson. They lived in their home in Thatcher and had four happy and wonderful years together.