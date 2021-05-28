Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Yext stock rallies as results, sales outlook top Street view

By Wallace Witkowski
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yext Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the cloud-based software developer’s results and revenue forecast topped Wall Street expectations. Yext (YEXT) shares surged 10% after hours, following a 1.8% decline in the regular session to close at $12.31. The stock was up 12% premarket Friday.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street View#Outlook#Factset#Wall Street Expectations#Earnings#Revenue#Company#Rose#Cloud#Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DocuSign stock pops on earnings, outlook beat

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the digital agreement company’s quarterly results and outlook surpassed Wall Street expectations. DocuSign shares surged 6% after hours, following a 2.9% decline in the regular session to close at $194.75. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $8.4 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $47.8 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 44 cents a share, compared with 12 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $469.1 million from $297 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 28 cents a share on revenue of $437.6 million. DocuSign forecast revenue of $479 million to $485 million for the second quarter, and $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion for the year. Analysts had estimated revenue of $474.2 million for the second quarter, and revenue of $1.99 billion for the year.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Five Below swings to Q1 profit, shares rise nearly 6%

Shares of Five Below Inc. rose more than 5% late Thursday after the discount retailer reported first-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations. Five Below said it earned $49.6 million, or 88 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss of $51 million, or 91 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Sales rose to $598 million, up 64% as compared with first-quarter of 2019 and 198% as compared with first-quarter of 2020, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the retailer to report adjusted earnings of 65 cents a share on sales of $555 million. Five Below guided for second-quarter sales between $640 million and $660 million, and EPS between $1.01 and $1.13. The stock ended the regular trading day down 1.2%.
StocksCourier News

Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale

Technology companies helped drag stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% weekly loss. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Lululemon’s Q1 Results Handily Tops Wall Street Targets

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported sales catapulted 88 percent in the first quarter year over year while gaining 25 percent on a two-year basis. Earnings rose sharply against the pandemic-impacted year-ago quarter and were well above Wall Street estimates. Calvin McDonald, CEO, stated: “Our first-quarter results reflected strength across all drivers...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow snaps 5-day win streak as investors await May jobs report

Stocks ended modestly lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a 5-day winning streak as investors awaited the release of the May jobs report. The Dow ended around 23 points lower near 34,577, a loss of 0.1%, according to preliminary figures. The blue-chip gauge had dropped by more than 260 points at its session low before bouncing back to trade in positive territory. The S&P 500 fell around 15 points, or 0.4%, to close near 4,193, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up around 142 points, or 1%, to finish near 13,615. The May jobs report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 671,000, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Investors were on tenterhooks after the April jobs report showed the creation of just 266,000 jobs, well below Wall Street's consensus forecast of 1 million.
Stocksdistincttoday.net

Tech shares lead stocks lower on Wall Street

Technology companies helped drag stocks lower Thursday on Wall Street, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% loss for the week. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
StocksClick2Houston.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

TOKYO – Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Labor Department. It’s an improvement from...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why MongoDB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) is trading higher Friday morning after the database software company announced better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: MongoDB reported a first-quarter earnings loss of 15 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 37 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $181.6 million, which beat the estimate of $169.93 million.
StocksBenzinga

Is Apple's Stock About To Rally?

If shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reach the $120 level, they may rebound. This level was support during the second half of March. Levels that had previously been support can become so again, and that could happen here. If the shares hold, there’s a chance they stage some type of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher after disappointing jobs data

Stocks opened slightly higher Friday, after a mildly disappointing May jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.58 points, or 0.4%, to 34,710.62, while the S&P 500 rose 20.41 points, or 0.5%, to 4,213.26 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 89.16 points, or 0.7%, to 13,703.67. The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the government said, coming in below the consensus forecast for a rise of 671,000.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

ODP stock rallies after Staples makes $1 billion bid for Office Depot, OfficeMax parent's consumer business

Shares of ODP Corp. rallied 5.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the office supplies retailer received an unsolicited $1.0 billion bid from Staples parent USR Parent Inc. to buy ODP's consumer business, which includes the Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores business. USR Parent, which is backed by Sycamore Partners, sent a letter to ODP's board of directors proposing the acquisition, which is valued at $18.27 a share. ODP's stock closed Thursday at $44.57 to represent a market capitalization of $2.39 billion. USR said recently it was evaluating a bid for ODP assets, after ODP reportedly rejected a buyout bid from USR for the entire company. "We believe our proposal represents a compelling opportunity for [ODP] and its shareholders," USR wrote in its letter. "We look forward to working with the Company to negotiate and sign the necessary definitive agreements for the proposed transaction, and to proceed to closing the transaction as soon as practicable." ODP shares have run up 52.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 11.6%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JOANN Stock Rallied as Much as 16% in Early Trading Today

Shares of specialty craft goods retailer JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) rose a quick 16% as trading got underway on Friday. Investors were clearly pleased with the company's earnings update, which was released after the market closed on Thursday. It was the retailer's second quarterly report since its March IPO, and that factor adds some complications here.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: DocuSign, Five Below, MongoDB & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. DocuSign (DOCU) – DocuSign shares rallied 6.8% in premarket trading after the company beat Wall Street forecasts by 16 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates, and DocuSign gave an upbeat outlook as more companies adopt its electronic signature technology.