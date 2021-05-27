Cancel
Fitbit Ace 3 Minions Edition Breaks Cover In A New Color

By Daniel Golightly
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitbit Ace 3 is soon to get a Minions makeover and now a third, previously unseen color has broken cover. That’s based on a recently reported tweet from Twitter leaker SnoopyTech. The color in question is arguably one that should have been present all along, or at least since Fitbit...

www.androidheadlines.com
