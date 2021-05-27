Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

Habitat Restore diverts recyclables from landfills

By Noelle Friel
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohjlJ_0aDpraBc00

Habitat for Humanity is commonly known for improving access to affordable housing but the Habitat Restores in Appleton also have another mission - recycling.

"Of course we have our mission which is to help fund all the affordable housing programs that we have with Habitat for Humanity, but another one of our missions is to divert materials from local landfills," said Amy Graber, the manager of Habitat Restore West.

A team of volunteers called "recycologists" strip recyclable materials from broken or unsellable and trade them in. The proceeds go towards Habitat programs and the useable materials are kept out of landfills.

Graber says the Habitat Restore East in Appleton has had a recycling program for the last several years, but the program is new to the Habitat Restore West. Currently a team of just three volunteers give their time to the recycling program five days a week.

That team of three diverted more than 1.5 million pounds of useable materials from local landfills in 2020 and recently raised more than $5,200 for Habitat programs.

Graber says people can donate just about any household object with recyclable materials such as lamps, chairs, or kitchen appliances. You can drop off your donations at the Appleton Habitat Restore West or East.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

755
Followers
768
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfills#Volunteers#Recyclable Materials#Affordable Housing#Habitat For Humanity#Diverts Recyclables#Habitat Programs#Useable Materials#Kitchen Appliances#Missions#Strip#Lamps#People#Chairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Housing
News Break
Recycling
Related
Allouez, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Tips to protect plants from cold weather

With late season cold weather on its way for Friday night that's placing several areas under frost warnings and advisories, we sought some tips from Peggy Schroeder, co-owner of Schroeder's Flowers in Allouez, about what people should do to protect their plants.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Appleton, WI101 WIXX

Appelton Remembers A Firefighter’s Sacrifice

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People in Appleton are remembering Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, two years after he died in the line of duty. Saturday, a private wreath laying ceremony was held at the cemetery where he’s laid to rest. Firefighters and family then took shifts watching over his gravesite. Lungaard was...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Appleton, WItchdailynews.com

Remembering A Fallen Firefighter

APPLETON, WI-Firefighters across northeast Wisconsin, took time Sunday to remember driver/engineer Mitch Lundgaard of the Appleton Fire Department. A post on social media was shared by area fire departments, including Shawano Fire. Shawano Area Fire Department and Gresham Fire and Rescue shared the post. Kaukauna/Vandenbroek First Responders commented “never forget”
Appleton, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Appleton barbershop to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in Appleton Saturday to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in the African American community. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Taperz Barbershop, 203 N. Richmond St., Appleton.