No nursing? No problem! Erin Napier penned a supportive message to other moms who are unable to breast-feed their babies. “Don’t let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it,” the Home Town star, 35, captioned a Thursday, June 3, Instagram photo with her 4-day-old daughter, Mae. “[My 3-year-old daughter,] Helen, was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breast-fed friends are to theirs.”