The crucial facts Cummings left out tell a very different story of lockdown
Rarely has the lid been blown off the British government machine in such a brutal and spectacular way. Dominic Cummings has invited us to see horrors. Barefaced lies, told by incompetent ministers, he claims. A Cabinet barely worthy of the name, led by a Prime Minister unfit for office, making decisions opposed not just to reason but (sometimes) the law. A spectacular trail of culpable failures leading to an unforgivable blunder: a delay in lockdown that killed tens of thousands. In sum: a bungling government has blood on its hands, with the guilty men still in charge.www.telegraph.co.uk