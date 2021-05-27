Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

The crucial facts Cummings left out tell a very different story of lockdown

By Fraser Nelson
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Rarely has the lid been blown off the British government machine in such a brutal and spectacular way. Dominic Cummings has invited us to see horrors. Barefaced lies, told by incompetent ministers, he claims. A Cabinet barely worthy of the name, led by a Prime Minister unfit for office, making decisions opposed not just to reason but (sometimes) the law. A spectacular trail of culpable failures leading to an unforgivable blunder: a delay in lockdown that killed tens of thousands. In sum: a bungling government has blood on its hands, with the guilty men still in charge.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dido Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Europe#Uk#Hard Evidence#Medical Evidence#British#Cabinet#Oxford#Uncosted#Horrors#Memos#Culpable Failures#Incompetent Ministers#Scientific Evidence#Stark Choice#Caution#Claim Britain#Progress#Herd Immunity#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public Healthcivilserviceworld.com

First Covid lockdown was delayed because 'there was no plan', Cummings says

The first coronavirus lockdown was delayed because there was “no proper plan” in place and because the economic damage of “overreacting” to the pandemic was considered a bigger risk than the virus itself, the prime minister’s former top adviser has said. Giving evidence to MPs this morning, Dominic Cummings said...
SocietyTelegraph

Dominic Cummings' flawed lockdown fundamentalism must be challenged

To misquote the Lionel Shriver novel, we need to talk about Cummings. First came the Twitter rampage against No 10 over its early handling of Covid. Now the former aide allegedly aims to “napalm” the Prime Minister when he gives evidence to the health and science select committee on Wednesday. In truth, Mr Cummings will do well to inflict even a flesh wound.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Dominic Cummings: PM thought Covid was just a 'scare story'

The Prime Minister thought coronavirus was just a "scare story" and the "new swine flu" last February, Dominic Cummings has told MPs. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser said Number 10 did not take the threat of Covid-19 seriously and it was suggested Professor Chris Whitty should inject the PM with the virus live on television.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delayed autumn lockdown because ‘Covid is only killing 80 year olds’, Dominic Cummings expected to tell MPs

Dominic Cummings is expected to tell MPs that Boris Johnson justified delaying lockdown in the autumn by claiming “Covid is only killing 80-year-olds”.In a highly-anticipated appearance before the Commons technology and health committees the ex-Downing Street aide is expected to reveal the behind-the-scenes details of the government's response to coronavirus.The alleged comments expected to be attributed to Mr Johnson, reported by ITV News, come after other allegations that the prime minister said he would rather "let the bodies pile high" than other another lockdown – before the second wave took Britain's death toll to over 150,000.But amid scattered reports of...
U.K.BBC

Cummings on lack of apology for lockdown trip to Durham

Dominic Cummings has told MPs he was now "extremely sorry" for the handling of the trip to Durham with his family last year. But he said he thought at the time he could not tell the whole story of what was going in, and did not think it was a "terrible mistake; I thought it was completely the right thing to do".
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
Public HealthBloomberg

Dominic Cummings Tells a Chilling Story of British Failure

What impact will Dominic Cummings’s extraordinary seven-plus hours of testimony Wednesday have on Boris Johnson’s government and Britain’s examination of its pandemic performance? Not much, is the cynical view. After all, Johnson’s mistakes in the first waves of Covid-19 have been well covered. And Cummings, the prime minister’s former top adviser who was dismissed in November, is hardly a neutral observer.
PoliticsTelegraph

Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence

In an extraordinary performance, Dominic Cummings got out his colouring pencils on Wednesday and completely redrew the history of the pandemic. Adopting the role of the ‘judge-penitent’ – confessing his own sins to allow him to condemn others – Cummings painted a picture of hapless incompetence in government, in which his own brilliance and advice was often ignored. However, there are some glaring problems with his evidence:
Public Healthgponline.com

Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Mr Hancock faced questions in the House of Commons a day after prime minister Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings delivered a devastating string of allegations over the government's handling of the pandemic in evidence to a parliamentary inquiry. Mr Cummings told a joint inquiry by the House of Commons...
ElectionsThe Guardian

Voters weigh up Cummings’ revelations before crucial byelections

“He’s sulking, isn’t he?” said Steve Jowett, 63, when asked about Dominic Cummings’ explosive revelations in Westminster on Wednesday. A driver waiting to start his shift at Heckmondwike bus station, West Yorkshire, neither Jowett nor his colleague Trevor Lewis, 55, had much sympathy for the prime minister’s former adviser. “But,...
WorldTelegraph

Cummings's attempts to relitigate the past ignore the damage being done by lockdown

Dominic Cummings’s extraordinary performance last week will have achieved two major results. Matt Hancock is, for the moment, almost certainly unsackable, and the final lifting of restrictions scheduled for 21 June is almost certainly unstoppable. These consequences are presumably the opposite of what Mr Cummings would have wanted, which only goes to show how overrated his tactical skills have been. Mr Hancock must stay in his job until the public memory of the Cummings pronouncement - that he should have been sacked 20 times over - has faded into the mists because (as any trainee political adviser would know) to remove him now would vindicate that judgement, giving credence to Mr Cummings’s other pronouncement that the Prime Minister was “unfit for office”.