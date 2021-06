DocuSign shares are up 15 percent following its Q1 earnings report. CEO Dan Springer said Q1’s success is due to the surge in demand. Springer told Cheddar the company is focused on the "anywhere economy" to sustain the business as he believes more companies will need to process transactions digitally. He also noted that while e-signatures will continue to be its core business, offering products like the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to help businesses generate, route, and manage contracts and agreements along with a surge in demand is behind the company's strong Q2 and full-year guidance.