Had the the pleasure of watching the final 3 minutes of the SB XLII last night. I had forgotten so many things that were nearly disastrous and ultimately game-changing on the final drive: Eli throwing into traffic across the middle; Eli running twice and fumbling once (somehow he recovered); how upset Eli was at Tyree on the play (near interception) before the immortal catch; the deal-sealing sack of Brady by Jay Alford and the clutch defense of Corey Webster on the Pats' last-chance drive.