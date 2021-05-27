Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees reinstate DJ LeMahieu from paternity list

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwxI5_0aDprHbv00

The New York Yankees reinstated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the paternity list on Thursday.

The Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader later in the afternoon.

The 32-year-old LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star, has posted a .260/.347/.347 line in 44 games this season split between second base, first base, third base and designated hitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDprHbv00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

LeMahieu and his wife, Jordan, had their first child Tuesday, according to manager Aaron Boone. In addition, first baseman Luke Voit and wife, Tori, plan to welcome their first child on Friday, on the heels of second baseman Rougned Odor and his wife having a baby girl last week.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity#Rockies#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Infielder Dj Lemahieu#Nl West#Mlb Power Rankings#Designated Hitter#Reinstated#Al East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are flying into Texas riding a recent streak, winning five straight series and 11 of their last 15 games. Some of them have been close calls, but the team is finding their moments and getting the job done, which is all you can really ask for during a six-month grind. Recently, however, things have taken a turn on the injury front — which is an ever-looming feeling for this organization over the last couple of years.
MLBNewsday

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton lands on IL with left quad strain

Add Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees' list of wounded. The Yankees placed the slugging designated hitter on the 10-day injured list on Monday, prior to their game in Texas against the Rangers, with a left quad strain. The move was retroactive to Friday, as Stanton did not play in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Astros 7: Bullpen’s bad day blows sweep

Thursday afternoon was going along swimmingly as the Yankees searched for a six-game winning streak and a sweep of the Astros. Sure, Gerrit Cole wasn’t quite as electric as he had been in April, but he still left with a 3-2 lead. Sure, the Yankees’ offense didn’t look quite as sharp as most of the past week, but they’d still put together a late lead for the dominant bullpen. The relief corps had been so dominant that the Yankees were 37-1 when leading after seven innings since the start of 2020.
MLBDallas News

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list, will miss series vs. Rangers

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left quad strain) on the 10-day injured list Monday ahead of the team’s series against the Texas Rangers. The move was retroactive to Friday, the team announced, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore, and will now miss the entire four-game set in Arlington.
MLBDaily Journal

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (26-17) and the New York Yankees (26-19) continue their three-game set Saturday in Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Astros vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions. New York won its fourth straight and the first game of...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees to 'Prioritize' Left-Handed Bats at Trade Deadline

If the Yankees make any moves at the Trade Deadline this summer, don't be surprised if New York goes after a left-handed hitter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees will "prioritize" left-handed bats, attempting to address one of this team's most glaring weaknesses through the first few months of the season.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBnumberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu back in Yankees' lineup on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base while batting leadoff against White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: German masterful in Yankees’ 7th shutout of the season

The New York Yankees had a matinee today for the fourth and final game against the Texas Rangers. If the Yankees could come away with a win, it would be their eighth series win in a row. The final score was Yankees 2 and the Rangers 0, for the Yankees’ seventh shutout of the season and their 8th series win in a row.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: 3 options for the outfield

It was not that long ago that the New York Yankees had an impressive amount of outfield depth. With the number of options that they had on hand, including designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees were even able to swing a deal involving one of their outfielders. Mike Tauchman was traded to the Giants in a move designed to shore up the Yankees’ bullpen, a move that made sense at the time.
MLBnumberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu out of Yankees' Saturday lineup against White Sox

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. LeMahieu will rest on Saturday afternoon after Luke Voit and Mike Ford were named New York's starting designated hitter and first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 139 batted balls this season, LeMahieu has...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Absent for birth of child

LeMahieu's absence from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto is due to the birth of his child, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. The news explains why LeMahieu finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. The Yankees have yet to officially place him on the injured list, but such a move could be coming soon.
South Side Sox

Know Your Enemy: Yankees of New York

The Yankees are not a creative or fun team. And they might be owned by Mr. Burns. They’re responsible for some of the least creative minor league affiliate names of the last five years:. “GCL Yankees East” and “GCL Yankees West” are my personal favorites. No matter what, you’re a...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Sits Saturday afternoon

LeMahieu is not starting Saturday's game against the White Sox. The day off comes at a good time for LeMahieu, who has gone 0-for-10 in his last three games, reaching base just once on a walk in that span. The 32-year-old has performed far below his lofty expectations with a .260 average thus far this season, but improvement is likely for LeMahieu, who has hit above .300 in five of the past six seasons.