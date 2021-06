Though many industries far and wide have been profoundly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, one sector in particular that saw a devastating crash was commercial real estate. For commercial real estate entrepreneur Brosnan C. Hoban, though the repercussions of the pandemic have been disheartening to say the least, still, he remains rooted in his principles with hope for what’s to come. As a young entrepreneur, he’s been keen on sharing just how he’s managed to stay positive through these difficult times. “As an entrepreneur it is important to stay positive and clear your mind of any doubt or negativity that starts to creep in,” Hoban says. “As more people get vaccinated and businesses start to get back to full capacity, it gives me hope that 2021 will be an amazing year. My tenants have inspired me in so many ways. They have fought through so much adversity during this pandemic and now see light at the end of the tunnel. Things are finally getting back to normal.”