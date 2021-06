Earlier this year, Buffalo police deployed a controversial new weapon on a Black transgender woman who they perceived as having a mental health crisis. Wearing just a t-shirt in the freezing cold, the woman was restrained by police with a BolaWrap 100, a $900 hand-held lasso device that discharges Kevlar tether with four-pronged metal hooks. Propelled by gunpowder, the tether ejects at 513 feet per second and entangles the target at a range of 10-25 feet. A witness told local news station WBEN that no one made attempts to reassure or console the woman, despite the presence of a mental health professional. She also wasn’t given blankets or warm clothing after being detained by police.