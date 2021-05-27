We Are Developers! – The magazine for young developer talents takes off
The magazine “We Are Developers!” was started as a pilot project in autumn 2020, from now on it will appear regularly in spring and autumn as a c’t and iX supplement. It offers young professionals a stage for their first specialist articles in print and is based on the online article series “Young Professionals” by heise Developer. The authors receive mentoring from the developer editorial team while they are writing.marketresearchtelecast.com