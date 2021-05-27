We Are Developers! – The magazine for young developer talents takes off

Some of us may know of the quote from Peter Drucker that "Culture eats strategy for breakfast." It was true when Drucker stated it and remains true today as organizations develop strategies focused on diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging (DIE&B). No matter how well we craft a DIE&B strategy and plan, if our culture needs work, much of our effort will be for naught. This is because people are still required to implement our plans. The evidence points to this given that non-discrimination has been a part of policies for years, yet if you talk to a diverse array of people, some will share and confess that discrimination still happens. So, our work must center on people and changing the hearts and minds of those who will ultimately be responsible for creating the environment for DIE&B to thrive and implementing the very policies and practices that are put into place.