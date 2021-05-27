Cancel
Naples, FL

Greater Naples Fire working 3-acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPqEb_0aDpqWUx00

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.:
The fire has been 100% contained.

Greater Naples Fire is currently working a 3-acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE off of Desoto Blvd.

The fire is currently 90% contained.

