Greater Naples Fire working 3-acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE
UPDATE 7:05 P.M.:
The fire has been 100% contained.
Greater Naples Fire is currently working a 3-acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE off of Desoto Blvd.
The fire is currently 90% contained.
UPDATE 7:05 P.M.:
The fire has been 100% contained.
Greater Naples Fire is currently working a 3-acre brush fire on 24th Ave SE off of Desoto Blvd.
The fire is currently 90% contained.
Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.