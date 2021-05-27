newsbreak-logo
Nintendo plans a new Nintendo Switch; to be announced soon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Co. Ltd, will begin to produce the new model of the Nintendo Switch range of consoles from this month of July with the aim of placing it in stores between the months of September and October 2021, assures Bloomberg in a report published Thursday. Sources close to the information...

#New Nintendo#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo Games#Console Games#Wii#Video Games And Consoles#Nintendo Co Ltd#Nintendo Switch Pro#European#Dlss#Super Rush#Splatoon#Console Players#Nvidia Technology#Retail Price#Skyward Sword Hd#Processor#Chips#Market#Calendar
