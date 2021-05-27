Nintendo plans a new Nintendo Switch; to be announced soon

This summer, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release on Nintendo Switch, and the game will be accompanied by an all-new amiibo figure! Releasing the same day as the game, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo features both characters on one base. It also allows players to call the Loftwing at any point in the game. Typically, players can only call the bird for a pick-up at specific locations. However, when using the amiibo, players can take to the skies from any place. Tapping the amiibo a second time will also allow players to go back to the exact spot they were picked up!