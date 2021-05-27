Nintendo plans a new Nintendo Switch; to be announced soon

Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive have announced that Maneater, the award-winning action-RPG where you play as a shark (aka shARkPG), is expanding its hunting grounds and is launching on 25th May 2021 for PC (via Steam). In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to exploring the waters of Port Clovis on both PC and Xbox consoles for six months, starting on 25th May when Maneater releases on Game Pass. As previously announced, the Nintendo Switch version of Maneater also releases on 25th May digitally and in stores from retail partner Deep Silver. Soon, players can eat, explore, and evolve their way to the top of the food chain on their gaming platform of choice as the ultimate apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark!