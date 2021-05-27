heise devSec: Now submit your presentation for the conference in autumn

An overview on using the Emmett Web Framework, and using it to create web-apps in Python. Python web-development is a portion of Python programming that has been dominated by popular options such as Flask and Django for years. Those solutions are certainly great, and I have used them myself a lot. That being said, I think there are shortcomings to any software, as certain directions have to be taken, and some software is better at some things than other things. While actually looking to find an article I had written on machine-learning validation, I stumbled across the Emmett project.