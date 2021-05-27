heise devSec: Now submit your presentation for the conference in autumn
Heise devSec will take place online or in hybrid form on October 5th and 6th this year. After three sold out face-to-face events from 2017 to 2019 and a well-attended online conference in 2020, the conference is entering its fifth round. Again the motto is “Safe software begins before the first line of code”. Heise devSec is aimed at IT professionals who have an eye on the topic of security and who have to face the associated challenges.marketresearchtelecast.com