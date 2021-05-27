Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

heise devSec: Now submit your presentation for the conference in autumn

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeise devSec will take place online or in hybrid form on October 5th and 6th this year. After three sold out face-to-face events from 2017 to 2019 and a well-attended online conference in 2020, the conference is entering its fifth round. Again the motto is “Safe software begins before the first line of code”. Heise devSec is aimed at IT professionals who have an eye on the topic of security and who have to face the associated challenges.

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Application Security#Autumn#Software Developers#October#Planning Applications#Web Design#First Day Of Spring#The Call For Proposals#Heise Developer#Heise Security#Theme Days#Web Applications#Team Leaders#Face To Face Events#Project Managers#Programming Languages#Professionals#Hybrid Form#July#Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
Related
Ankeny, IAdmcityview.com

Ankeny Art Center Presents: Autumn Rozario Hall & Connor Young

Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Ankeny Art Center will be featuring the works of Autumn Rozario Hall and Connor Young. Join in celebrating these local talents at their reception on Thursday, June 3 from 5-7 p.m. Receptions at the Ankeny Art Center offer a great excuse to indulge in a little free wine and cheese, but you also have the opportunity to chat with the artist and experience an evening of culture with new people. Best of all, artist receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public.
Marketscryptonews.com

The Conference.NFT is Coming Soon and You Can Submit Your Creatives

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. We’re happy to announce our next online event The Conference.NFT. Organized by: AroundB, the creators of The Conference.Exchanges. So, you might be wondering: what is an NFT?. Isn’t it crazy that we’re already in a digital...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

heise devSec: Book themed days on DevSecOps and Web Application Security now

The developer conference heise devSec is divided this year into three online conference days and a face-to-face event currently planned for October. After the online theme day on cryptography and authentication took place on April 16, more will be held on June 29 on DevSecOps and on July 1 on Web Application Security. Those who book both events receive a discount of around 50 euros (all prices plus VAT) on the combined ticket, which then costs 449 euros. But it is also possible to book individual days for 249 euros.
Softwareplainenglish.io

Interacting with GraphQL APIs in React

Create-React-App Let’s first create a React application. This command will set up everything for you. This is how the boilerplate looks like. There are some files we don’t need for this project like Test and Web Vitals files. I will remove logo.svg , App.test.js , setupTests.js and reportWebVitals.js . Make...
Computersramotion.com

What is UX research? Know how to make your designs valuable

In a world where customers are always right and their needs are ever so unpredictable, it is impossible to know exactly what features to introduce in a certain product or service. The lifecycle of any product gets even more complicated and demanding when there is tough competition in the market. This is why leading organizations give due attention to the design of products and services, focusing primarily on the overall experience of users. UI/UX designers possess quality research and analytical skills, ensuring the success of an organization.
Coding & Programmingthefreshloaf.com

Ways to write cleaner code for React.js based applications

React.js is one of the most popular technologies for creating efficient frontends for a variety of businesses. It is loaded with amazing features and it can easily aid hire React js developer in creating unique and out-of-the-box frontends with ease. Moreover, it has a component-based structure that can easily aid developers in creating amazing websites very quickly and efficiently. Also, React.js has plenty of educational resources it and a supportive community. Hence, in a nutshell, we can conclude that React.js is the perfect choice of technology for creating interactive websites and web applications.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

5 Best GUI Libraries In Python

A comparison of some of the best applications for making GUIs in Python. Python is one of the most popular choices when it comes to applications such as Data Science. It is also quite popular in the web-development discipline as well. These two applications seem like a no-brainer, given Python’s declarative nature and scripting language classification. However, Python does have the ecosystem to facilitate even more applications than just the standard ones it is applied to.
Computersplainenglish.io

Why Choose Node.js for Your Next Web Application Development Project

Wondering what all the hype behind the success of Node development is? There are several reasons. It simplifies web application development in every way and gives a lot of options to Node.js developers. It’s an ideal choice for companies looking to commit to a real-time application and runtime environment across...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Java Development for Beginners: Tips and Resources

“Wasn’t the Python programming language that topped the charts last we checked?”. Well, you may be right about that, but when it comes to agile and super-scalable desktop applications powered by the world’s leading cross-platform computing environment providers, Java takes the lead in a majority of aspects. Exactly, now you are realizing that you should learn Java.
Computersphoronix.com

Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes

Mozilla is kicking off June by shipping Firefox 89.0 with their latest revisions to their user interface. With Firefox 89, Mozilla has been trying to modernize the core experience with a modern and more inviting UI. Among the changes are a simplified toolbar, cleaned up menus, updated prompts, tab enhancements, more cohesive colors, a non-native implementation of web form controls for faster page load performance, and a variety of other changes.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

Getting Started With Flutter as a JavaScript Developer

Make your transition from JavaScript to Dart easier. Back in 2011, Dart was unveiled at the GOTO conference in Aarhus, Denmark. It didn’t have a great start. It was seen as a further fragmentation of web development. Google’s plans were to include it as part of the Chrome VMs. It was uncertain if other vendors would adopt it. It was born with the intention of solving a lot of issues that were later addressed by the new EMACScript releases.
Computersramotion.com

7 essential UX design principles and how to apply them

User Experience (UX) is an ever-changing field, where creativity is always appreciated. Creative designs and solutions, however, must not make the users’ journey complicated and frustrating. As UX designers experiment with new designs, it is important to simplify things for the audience, making their overall experience useful as well as pleasurable. To make the most out of unconventional approaches without compromising the quality of experience, the field needs some principles. UX designers, therefore, need to be both creative and scrupulous.
Coding & Programmingtechgig.com

5 Programming languages you should learn to become a Cloud Expert

Are you planning to start your career in the cloud? Well, then it is best to know the major programming language of Cloud Computing that can help you kick-start your career. is one of the major technologies that is ruling the market with the range of computing services. It offers storage, database, software, analysis, networks, intelligence, etc. to name a few.
Softwaregeekinsta.com

How To Become A Good Software Developer

If you dream of becoming a software developer, there are a lot of resources available if you want to learn a programming language through courses and books. They can range from small one-off tutorials to courses that teach you the basic skills of the language. But, learning a programming language or the latest technology won't help you to become a good Software Developer.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

6 Tips To Make Python Code Run Incredibly Faster

Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers. It is used everywhere, whether it’s in web development or machine learning. There are many reasons for its popularity, such as its community support, its amazing libraries, its wide usage in machine learning and big data, and its easy syntax.
Computersatoallinks.com

CakePHP Development Company | CakePHP Web Development

Logicspice offers rich CakePHP web application development services at a cost effective price. Experienced developers work over CakePHP framework. CakePHP has emerged as a well known platform for the PHP development due to its flexibility and a number of capabilities. Inspired by Ruby on Rails, CakePHP has become one of the commonly used development systems. Our team of expert cakePHP developers build the scalable applications and websites such as e-commerce sites and complex web applications for management for various businesses processes.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Elegant Web Development With Emmett In Python

An overview on using the Emmett Web Framework, and using it to create web-apps in Python. Python web-development is a portion of Python programming that has been dominated by popular options such as Flask and Django for years. Those solutions are certainly great, and I have used them myself a lot. That being said, I think there are shortcomings to any software, as certain directions have to be taken, and some software is better at some things than other things. While actually looking to find an article I had written on machine-learning validation, I stumbled across the Emmett project.
MarketingSearchengineland.com

SMX Convert: Submit your session ideas now

The SMX single-day learning journey events, SMX Report and SMX Create, have been a hit with attendees eager to learn an end-to-end approach on in-depth search marketing topics. The third event in the SMX learning journey series will be SMX Convert taking place on August 17th, which will continue in...
Softwaretechgig.com

Why Java is a popular programming language

With over 25 years in the market, Java has come up as the ideal programming language for developers used across the globe. Java is considered one of the most popular programming languages, famous for its user-friendly and flexible demeanour that can be used for the development of platforms and web applications. Java is a high-level and general-purpose programming language that is used as “Write Once, Run Anywhere”. Developed by Sun Microsystem, Java was known as OAK initially which can be run on any.