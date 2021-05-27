Smash Bros. creator not retiring from video game development
Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the series Super Smash Bros., will not be withdrawn from development of video games, but will leave his weekly Famitsu column after 18 years. Yesterday, the translations of Sakurai’s comments from his last column seemed to suggest that the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was considering early retirement. MRT independently translated the column and while Sakurai discusses what he could do with his time after his career ends, makes it very clear that it will not abandon game development in the short term.marketresearchtelecast.com