NBA

Spain’s Usman Garuba enters 2021 NBA Draft

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Spanish big man Usman Garuba has submitted paperwork to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN reported Thursday.

The 19-year-old prospect is ranked No. 15 in the ESPN Top 100.

Garuba averaged 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for Real Madrid in the Spanish ACB this season, helping the team claim the No. 1 seed in next week’s playoffs with a 34-2 record.

He won the Euroleague’s Rising Star trophy earlier this month and was named the Best Young Player in the ACB for 2020-21.

2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

The 6-foot-8 forward has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and pro scouts have compared his playing style to NBA players OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN.

The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

