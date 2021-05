Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will each cross into this weekend with the opportunity of triumphing the Ligue 1 name — albeit with an almighty intention swing and end result mixture for ASM — however each can assure a few silverware on Wednesday after they meet at Stade de France for the Coupe de France very last. Two of the pinnacle French groups will do warfare withinside the capital with Monaco having received two times already this season withinside the league and PSG searching down the barrel at a doubtlessly trophyless season. It is shaping as much as be some crucial days for home French football and the Coupe de France is the warm-up for this weekends finales.