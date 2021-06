Before we delve into sensors and cameras, then take off for Yellowstone National Park with the GFX 100S, there is a bit of financial news that could shake up the camera business completely, or it could affect nothing at all. There have been a couple of mergers announced in the movie and media business lately, and the tech giants are involved. AT&T is trying to unwind its Time Warner acquisition and merge Warner Media (the old Time Warner) with Discovery. More interestingly, since it directly involves a tech giant, Amazon is trying to buy MGM.