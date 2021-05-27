Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Norwegian giving away 100 free cruises to 100 teachers

By Sebastian del Valle
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vf8hX_0aDpq9Wj00

Norwegian Cruise Lines is celebrating educators by relaunching its "Giving Joy" campaign.

To honor their devotion to their students, NCL is giving away 100 free cruises to 100 teachers, as well as the chance for the top three educators to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

With only a week left to vote, the competition among the Top 200 remains close.

Currently, there are 51 Florida teachers competing for a chance to win a seven-night cruise for two.

Ashley Goldstein and Alexandra Goode-McDaniel of West Palm Beach are among those in the competition.

Click here to vote for your favorite educator in Florida.

Visit the "Giving Joy" campaign website to nominate and vote for educators around the country.

