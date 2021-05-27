Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barry County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BARRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barry County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Central Barry County#Immediate Severity#Southwestern Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BARRY COUNTY At 300 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Washburn, or near Cassville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 253 AM, quarter to half dollar size hail was reported near Jacket, MO. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Cassville... Shell Knob Seligman... Exeter Washburn... Golden Emerald Beach... Eagle Rock Chain-O-Lakes... Arrow Point Wayne HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN MCDONALD...NORTHERN BARRY AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neosho, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Granby... Pierce City Purdy... Diamond Wheaton... Verona Butterfield... Fairview Newtonia... Pioneer Freistatt... Stella Wentworth... Stark City This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 37 and 50. Interstate 49 between mile markers 25 and 30.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.