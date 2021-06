Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.