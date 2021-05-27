Cancel
Agriculture

Ongoing fish kill on the Klamath River is an ‘absolute worst-case scenario’

By Anna V. Smith
High Country News
High Country News
 24 days ago
The video shows clear river water washing over rocks as sunlight dances in the shallows. Small slivers of white that look like leaves float on the surface. But they aren’t leaves; they’re the bodies of juvenile salmon, most of them no longer than a finger, dead from a warm-water disease exacerbated by drought on the Klamath River. The caption to the video, filmed by Yurok Vice Chairman Frankie Joe Myers, is stark: “This is what climate change looks like when we don’t act.”

High Country News

High Country News

Paonia, CO
High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

