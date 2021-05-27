Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks outdoor watch party at Fiserv Forum canceled due to weather

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYG59_0aDppmhu00

The Milwaukee Bucks canceled the outdoor watch party at Fiserv Forum for Thursday's Game 3 against the Miami Heat due to the weather.

Rain and high winds are expected to move through Thursday evening.

The Bucks said in a statement that reservations for the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden are currently full. But fans are encouraged to check the availability of accommodations at all indoor Deer District establishments for the game.

The team says programming on the plaza at Fiserv Forum will return for Saturday’s Game 4, which tips off at 12:30 p.m. central time.

Entertainment will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will still be a capacity limit of 3,500 fans on the plaza for Saturday’s watch party, according to the Bucks. Full capacity resumes June 1 for a potential Game 5 against the Heat.

The Bucks lead the series 2-0.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fiserv Forum#Sports Entertainment#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Rain#Reservations#Beer#Accommodations#The Game#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: NBA's Bucks boosting attendance at Fiserv Forum

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Milwaukee Bucks say they’ll have a fan capacity of 16,500 for each of their remaining home playoff games at Fiserv Forum. That's almost a full house. The arena has a capacity of 17,341. Bucks officials...
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks scale up Fiserv Forum capacity to 100% for remainder of playoffs

MILWAUKEE- Fiserv is going to be at it’s pre-pandemic levels of loud if the Bucks’ round 1 matchup with the Miami Heat returns to Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 1st. The Bucks announced that they plan to increase capacity at Fiserv to 100% for a total of about 16,500 fans. In...
NBAb93radio.com

Bucks hosted a basketball clinic at Fiserv Forum last night.

Holy MOLY. I’ll grant you, in my nearly 37 years on this planet, and 31-ish years of watching Bucks basketball, I haven’t had a ton to cheer about. Basically 2001, and the last three seasons. So when I say, ‘that was the greatest single quarter of Bucks basketball that I’ve ever witnessed,’ maybe it should be taken with a grain of salt.
Sportsseekonkspeedway.com

Fast Friday Cancelled Due to Weather

Due to the impending Nor’Easter coming thru tonight we have decided to cancel tonights Opening Night Race Program. All Tickets and Pit Passes purchased ahead of time will be honored on Friday June 4th. See everyone then and enjoy what you can of the Holiday Weekend. For those of you looking for Thrill Show Updates stay tuned Saturday Morning before Noon.
WWEBiz Times

Pro wrestling, gymnastics events coming to Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum continues to add more events to its calendar as spectators are increasingly returning to large crowd events. The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) announced that it will bring its Supershow event to Fiserv Forum on July 31. WWE brought two shows to Fiserv Forum in 2019. A WWE event at Fiserv Forum scheduled for March 28, 2020 was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speedway Digest

Texas Half-Mile Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the continued and anticipated rainfall at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2021 Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems has been cancelled. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Progressive AFT track prep crew, the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the evening will prevent the event from continuing on Sunday.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: National Media wanted for them and Jimmy Butler to fail

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) holds the ball during the third quarter in (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) The National media was licking their lip’s after the Miami Heat’s playoff run this past season came to a sweeping end. All you saw or heard over the past week is that Miami’s playoff run last year was a “fluke”.
NBAmilwaukeerecord.com

Get ready for the Milwaukee-Brooklyn series with these Bucks tribute songs

After making quick work of the Miami Heat with a first-round sweep, your Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series tips off in Brooklyn on Saturday evening. The Bucks are surging at exactly the right time, but the Nets are loaded and we’re pretty sure the NBA brass would prefer one of its last remaining big market commodities left in contention to make the Finals…so it should be an interesting series to say the least. BUT WE DIGRESS!
NBAshepherdexpress.com

Mixed Fan Loyalties for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

With my Milwaukee hometown again commanding the national television sports spotlight as the dynamic Bucks face the star-studded Brooklyn Nets beginning Saturday in the second round of the NBA playoffs, I find myself torn by mixed fan loyalties. I grew up here enthralled by the NBA’s Milwaukee Hawks in the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: How team has fully embraced a new “dog mentality”

Following a turbulent regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently looking to rewrite the narrative surrounding their postseason woes. Boasting the league’s best overall record over the previous two seasons, the Bucks infamously suffered back-to-back playoff collapses, which has hindered their image in the public eye. Entering their third season since ascending into legitimate title-contending status, this team failed to replicate that same success the league had grown accustomed to seeing.