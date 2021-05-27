Bucks outdoor watch party at Fiserv Forum canceled due to weather

The Milwaukee Bucks canceled the outdoor watch party at Fiserv Forum for Thursday's Game 3 against the Miami Heat due to the weather.

Rain and high winds are expected to move through Thursday evening.

The Bucks said in a statement that reservations for the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden are currently full. But fans are encouraged to check the availability of accommodations at all indoor Deer District establishments for the game.

The team says programming on the plaza at Fiserv Forum will return for Saturday’s Game 4, which tips off at 12:30 p.m. central time.

Entertainment will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will still be a capacity limit of 3,500 fans on the plaza for Saturday’s watch party, according to the Bucks. Full capacity resumes June 1 for a potential Game 5 against the Heat.

The Bucks lead the series 2-0.

