Danger to health authorities: Luca app enables code injection

8 days ago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luca app is actually supposed to support health authorities in tracking contacts. Instead, it could also be a danger: Security expert Marcus Mengs has shown that not only can data be accessed via a known vulnerability, but an encryption Trojan could also be smuggled into the system of a health department.

marketresearchtelecast.com
