Coding & Programming

Service meshes: do we really need them? – Heise’s XXL webinar

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService meshes have been a hype topic for a while, new implementations of this idea have been introduced in a few weeks. This is hardly surprising, because the promise is actually big: finally transparency, control and security for the many microservices that have gone wild. A service mesh not only tames all types of applications, it also has hardly any influence on latency.

