“Pancho, calm down now”: A man disarms two Mexican policemen and beats them up (VIDEO)
In the Mexican town of Champotón, in the state of Campeche, a man disarmed two municipal policemen and beat them up, informs the local press. The agents would have imposed a “wrongful infringement“the aggressor, who was traveling in the company of a woman aboard a motorcycle, and supposedly they were asking for money. The policemen and the motorcyclist argued and later one of the uniformed men began to hit the citizen with his cane.marketresearchtelecast.com