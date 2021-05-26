Shell is losing its process and has to reduce CO₂ emissions

Three Exxon Mobil oil refineries are pumping out eight times more than the average rate of soot pollutants than similarly-sized facilities operated by rival companies, according to a recent report. Reuters analysed the results of a pollution test and found that the oil giant's three largest refineries – two in Texas and one in Louisiana – are the country's top three emitters of small particulate matter. The refineries averaged emissions of 80 pounds per hour, which is eight times more than the average rate of similar refineries. The top polluter is Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery, which averages 138 pounds per...