Shell is losing its process and has to reduce CO₂ emissions

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil and natural gas company Shell has lost a major climate suit against environmental protection organizations and, according to the verdict, has to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions considerably. Shell has to reduce CO emissions2 by 2030 by 45 percent net compared to 2019, the court said on Wednesday in The Hague. According to the ruling, the British-Dutch group is committed to climate protection, which applies to its own companies as well as to suppliers and end users.

